Sindh CM expands maternal support programme to 22 districts

Recorder Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:37am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA) to expand its Maternal and Child Support Programme (MCSP), also known as the MAMTA programme, to seven additional districts, increasing the total coverage to 22 districts.

The expansion is aimed at improving maternal and child health by providing integrated healthcare services along with enhanced cash support to pregnant and lactating women.

The decision was taken during the second board meeting of the SSPA, held at CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Special Assistant to CM on Social Protection Sarfraz Rajar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Social Protection Secretary Muzamel Halepoto, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, CEO SSPA Samiullah Shaikh, and board members Sono Kingrani and Dr. Asma Hyder Baloch.

CEO Samiullah Shaikh gave a detailed briefing on the programme’s current implementation and proposed expansion. Following the presentation, the chief minister approved the inclusion of Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Nausheroferoze in the programme, which already operates in 15 rural districts.

With this expansion, pregnant and lactating women in 22 districts will now receive Rs41,000 in cash support over three years - up from the previous amount of Rs30,000. This assistance is aimed at ensuring proper maternal nutrition, promoting regular health checkups, and encouraging safe deliveries.

The programme is part of a broader Rs48.3 billion social protection initiative, of which Rs6.3 billion is being contributed by the Sindh government. Launched in January 2023, the programme is scheduled to run until December 2027.

To date, 770,000 pregnant and lactating women have been registered at 800 health facilities across the province, including 740 centres operated by the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) and 62 health facilities run by the Department of Health.

Eligibility criteria include being at least 18 years old, holding a valid Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), and residing in the targeted districts.

