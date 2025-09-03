Workshop held to strengthen EWS to counter mob violence

FAISALABAD: A three-day Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop was held to strengthen the Early Warning System (EWS) aimed at reducing mob violence and protecting religious minorities in Pakistan.

The event was organised by the Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) in partnership with Minority Rights Group (MRG) with support from the European Union. Thirty minority rights defenders from Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and Lahore took part in the workshop, receiving training on documenting human rights violations, effective advocacy, and using the Right to Information (RTI) as a tool for accountability.

Experts, including NCHR Member Nadeem Ashraf, Corien Waheed (Tameer), Naumana Suleman (Minority Women Forum), Sonia Javed and Sonia Patras (AWAM), Ahmed Ali (Research Scholar), Tahira Habib (HRD), and journalist Noor-ul-Amin, shared insights on promoting religious freedom, engaging authorities through dialogue, and building stronger protection networks.

Speakers stressed that peaceful advocacy, fact-based reporting, and dialogue with policymakers are key to countering intolerance and strengthening social cohesion. The workshop concluded with a call to step up coordinated action and strengthen protection mechanisms so that Pakistan’s minorities can live without fear of intolerance and mob violence.

