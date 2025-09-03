BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-03

Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims

Recorder Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:25am

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, staff of Health department is also busy serving the flood victims, as Clinics-on-Wheels and Field Hospitals have reached remote areas in every flood-affected district.

On chief minister’s directions, as many as 392 medical relief camps have been established in the flood-hit areas of the province where medical teams have started treatment of patients by setting up tents in the shade of trees. People are pleasantly surprised to see doctors and medical staff sitting on four-legged stools on the roadside.

Free medical tests, doctors, LHVs and other staff are present round the clock to take care of health of mothers and children. Ultrasound, X-ray and other facilities are also available in Clinics-on-Wheels.

Doctors and medical staff have started treating patients trapped in floodwaters by riding boats at some places. Diagnosis of diseases of men, women and children is ongoing. Field hospitals and staff are mobilized in Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Jhelum. Clinics-on-Wheels are also available in Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Chiniot, Attock, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Health department flood victims Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz medical relief

Comments

200 characters

Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil prices hold on to gains from US sanctions

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Read more stories