Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, staff of Health department is also busy serving the flood victims, as Clinics-on-Wheels and Field Hospitals have reached remote areas in every flood-affected district.

On chief minister’s directions, as many as 392 medical relief camps have been established in the flood-hit areas of the province where medical teams have started treatment of patients by setting up tents in the shade of trees. People are pleasantly surprised to see doctors and medical staff sitting on four-legged stools on the roadside.

Free medical tests, doctors, LHVs and other staff are present round the clock to take care of health of mothers and children. Ultrasound, X-ray and other facilities are also available in Clinics-on-Wheels.

Doctors and medical staff have started treating patients trapped in floodwaters by riding boats at some places. Diagnosis of diseases of men, women and children is ongoing. Field hospitals and staff are mobilized in Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Jhelum. Clinics-on-Wheels are also available in Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Chiniot, Attock, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

