1st Punjab Transport Expo 2025 from 5th

Recorder Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 08:27am

LAHORE: The Transport and Mass Transit Department Punjab is all set to organize the first Punjab Transport Expo 2025 on September 4 and 5 at Expo Centre, Lahore.

This landmark event will bring together leading international and national stakeholders from the fields of transport, mobility, safety, and technology. The Expo will showcase innovative solutions and futuristic trends aimed at redefining Pakistan’s transport ecosystem.

The exhibition will feature participation from global transport giants and national innovators, with a strong focus on EV technology, AI-driven solutions, Smart Road Transport (SRT), and long-range vehicles. It will also create valuable networking opportunities, uniting government, industry, and academia on one platform to exchange ideas and build partnerships for the future of Pakistan’s transport system.

Prominent global companies participating include NORINCO, Yutong, Golden Dragon, Dewan Motors, Yango, YES Electromotive, OPUS, Sazgar, Pak Asia, Metro e-bike, Safe-T, and Chawala Motors.

Alongside them, major Pakistani organizations such as Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), NESPAK, FWO, LMKR, PITB, Bank of Punjab, NLC, LUMS, and the Punjab Road Safety Authority (PRSA) will also take part. The Transport and Mass Transit Department will showcase its ongoing projects and upcoming initiatives, reflecting Punjab’s vision for a modern, sustainable, and people-centric transport system. The Expo is expected to attract thousands of visitors, stakeholders, and media representatives, offering a dynamic platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration.

