Punjab CM briefed about rescue, relief efforts

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Punjab team is busy serving people day and night across the province, as food is being provided to thousands of flood victims in flood relief camps in morning, afternoon and evening.

The CM herself kept taking reports from the authorities concerned in this regard. Provincial ministers, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners kept going and serving food to the flood victims.

Rescue teams are busy providing food door-to-door in flood-affected areas by going on boats. The CM was briefed by the relevant authorities that food is also being delivered to thousands of families living at home in flood-affected areas.

On Chief Minister’s directions, provision of dry rations to flood victims across the province has also begun. She directed rescue teams to reach everywhere because no flood-affected person should be deprived of food. She was also apprised that a delicious breakfast has been arranged for flood-affected families residing in flood relief camps in Dhakar Farm Pakpattan, Fazil Shah Khanewal, Sahiwal and other areas. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that fodder for livestock was also being provided in Burewala and other flood-affected areas, besides distribution of food and dry rations in affected areas of all tehsils of Bahawalnagar district located on the River Belt.

The CM said that milk was also being provided to minor children of flood-affected families in relief camps of Tehsil Shujaabad, besides the provision of food and rations in flood-affected areas of Kabirwala.

