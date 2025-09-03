Tent cities established in flood-affected areas

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, tent cities for flood victims have been set up near homes in flood-affected areas of the province.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that a tent city has been set up along with a flood relief camp in Athara Hazari tehsil of district Jhang. They said that splendid arrangement had been made for accommodation and food of flood victims in the tent city.

Doctors and medical staff are also present for the treatment of flood victims. Free medicines are being provided to patients in flood relief camps. A temporary helipad has also been made in the flood relief camp to deal with emergencies.

