Army steps up its relief operations in flood-hit areas

LAHORE: Pakistan Army’s relief operations are underway in different flood-hit areas including Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal and Wazirabad. In Sialkot, ration has been distributed among flood affected people while about 300 people including women and children have been given free medical treatment at camps organized by Pak Army.

Medical camps have also been organized for flood victims in Narowal, Zafarwal, Wazirabad and surrounding areas where over 500 people have been provided free medical treatment and medicines.

Relief camps have been established for flood victims in Pattoki, Bahram, Tahliwala and Ramgarh.

Pak Army also conducted emergency rescue operation to save three missing persons near Manga Mandi.

Meanwhile, Pak Army has also devised strategy to deal with floods in Muzaffargarh and Doaba where a detailed review of flood prevention measures was conducted at River Chenab breaching site and other places.

Pak Army inspected practical training of joint relief teams and emergency evacuation arrangements with civil administration.

Moreover, a fresh wave of exceptionally high flood is likely to start in river Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Chenab during the next 72 hours.

According to a report, very high to exceptionally high water flows are likely in rivers Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab along with the associated nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab from today to Thursday. Urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat Divisions is also expected during the said period.

Exceptionally high flood will continue in river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala, the report adds.

