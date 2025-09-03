BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
‘Flood situation under control’ ‘Emergency steps are being taken for swift rehabilitation of affected people’: Azma

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that the flood situation in Punjab is under the government’s control and that emergency measures are being taken for the swift rehabilitation of the affected population. Over 999,000 people and above 700,000 livestock have already been relocated to safer areas. In total, 3,243 villages and a population of more than 2.4 million have been affected by the floods, Azma said, adding: “The government has set up 395 relief camps, providing shelter and quality food to affected families, along with 392 medical camps and 336 veterinary camps to ensure the protection of both human and animal lives.”

Speaking at an important press conference at DGPR on Tuesday, Azma Bokhari explained that the heavies’ pressure is currently on Trimmu Dam, though water levels in the River Ravi are rapidly receding. She noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has personally visited the flood-affected areas, inspected field hospitals, and reassured people that the government will not rest until every household is fully rehabilitated. The Health department has been directed to immediately address shortages in DHQ and THQ hospitals in order to prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases, she added.

Commending the relentless efforts of Rescue 1122, Azma Bokhari stressed the need for further encouragement and recognition of their services. She also warned against spreading misinformation on social media, urging citizens to rely only on official sources for updates.

Highlighting the broader challenges, she said, “Pakistan is among the countries most severely affected by climate change, making the construction of new dams a national necessity.”

She agreed with Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent remarks on the Kalabagh Dam, stating that it is time for the nation to come together and devise a comprehensive national strategy to protect against future flood disasters. She further emphasized that Maryam Nawaz is fully committed to initiating work on new dams, as they are the need of the hour.

