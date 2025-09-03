BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
PCCR unveils cross-sectoral strategy to eradicate polio

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) unveiled a comprehensive, cross-sectoral strategy to eradicate polio from the country once and for all and intensify Pakistan’s battle against the disease.

The strategy was finalised on Tuesday during a high-level meeting of the PCCR, held in response to Agenda Item 2 of the 18th Speakers’ Conference convened in December 2024. Members emphasised the urgency of a unified national approach, calling for immediate legislative reforms and enhanced inter-provincial coordination.

The members of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights emphasised several key components that must form the foundation of Pakistan’s renewed national polio strategy. First, they stressed the need for legislative and policy reforms to strengthen institutional frameworks, enabling a more effective and responsive system to combat polio. They also called for the formation of an Inter-Provincial Parliamentary Taskforce to ensure coordinated efforts and uniform implementation of strategies across all provinces.

Another important focus was on school-based awareness and vaccination drives, aimed at expanding outreach to children in both urban and rural areas. The caucus further emphasised the importance of community sensitisation and advocacy campaigns, which are essential for countering misinformation, overcoming vaccine hesitancy, and promoting public trust. Lastly, the members underlined the need for strong budgetary oversight and resource mobilisation to ensure sustainable and long-term financing for polio eradication initiatives.

PCCR members reaffirmed their full commitment to eradicating polio and pledged to work collectively with relevant stakeholders, both nationally and internationally, to achieve this vital public health goal.

The meeting was chaired by PCCR Convenor Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan and attended by leading parliamentarians, including Dr Shahida Rehmani (Secretary, Women’s Parliamentary Caucus), Shahida Begum (Treasurer, WPC), Syeda Shehla Raza, Rana Ansar, Sofia Saeed Shah, Shaheen, Zainab Mehmood Baloch, and Kiran Haider.

