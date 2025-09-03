BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-03

CCP recovers Rs495m from LDI operators in ICH case

Sohail Sarfraz Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recovered Rs 495 million in penalties from Long Distance International (LDI) operators in the long-running International Clearing House (ICH) case.

The recovery follows the Competition Appellate Tribunal’s decision, which upheld CCP’s 2013 order that had declared the ICH arrangement illegal and anti-competitive.

The ICH agreement, implemented in 2012, required that all international incoming calls be routed exclusively through a single PTCL-operated gateway. Other operators shut down their international gateways and joined PTCL in forming a consortium.

Under this arrangement, LDI operators collectively fixed call termination rates at 8.8 USD cents per minute — more than four times the previous average of around 2 cents. This cartel eliminated competition in the LDI market, drastically raised the cost of overseas calls, and boosted operator revenues by more than 300 percent.

CCP’s investigation into the ICH case began in 2012 after receiving complaints from consumers and stakeholders regarding the sudden spike in international call rates. The inquiry revealed that the ICH arrangement artificially restricted supply by closing competing gateways and funnelling all traffic through PTCL. The uniform rate of 8.8 cents was not market-driven but collectively agreed upon by all LDI operators. Overseas Pakistanis and businesses bore the brunt of inflated call charges, while domestic consumers faced reduced connectivity options. The consortium allocated quotas and revenue shares among operators, effectively dividing the market.

In its findings, CCP concluded that the arrangement constituted a cartel in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, which prohibits agreements that prevent, restrict, or reduce competition.

In April 2013, CCP imposed penalties equivalent to 7.5 percent of the annual turnover of each LDI operator involved in the ICH arrangement. The penalties were based on the seriousness of the infringement and the scale of consumer harm.

The operators challenged CCP’s decision before the Competition Appellate Tribunal. After years of litigation, the Tribunal upheld CCP’s findings but adjusted the penalty structure — reducing it to 2 percent of revenues generated specifically from the ICH arrangement. Importantly, the Tribunal ordered operators to deposit the fines within 30 days.

The recovery process against other operators is continuing in compliance with the Tribunal’s order.

Chairman CCP, Dr Kabir Sidhu, while commenting on the recovery, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring a competitive marketplace.

He emphasized that business forums and industry platforms can play a positive role in sharing information and promoting transparency, but warned that they must never be used for price coordination, collusion, market abuse, or consumer exploitation. “The CCP will not hesitate to enforce the law against any arrangement that manipulates markets or harms consumers,” Dr Sidhu declared.

The amount included Rs 458 million from Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Rs 37 million from M/s Link Dot Net.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CCP ICH

Comments

200 characters

CCP recovers Rs495m from LDI operators in ICH case

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Flood-hit areas: EU to allocate Rs350m in emergency aid

Read more stories