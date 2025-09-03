Super flood risk: Nasir urges residents of riverine areas to move to safe locations

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has warned that there is a serious risk of a super flood in Sindh, with a major flood wave expected to pass through Guddu Barrage within the next one to two days. He appealed to residents of the riverine (katcha) areas to immediately move to safer places or established relief camps.

Nasir Shah emphasized that “prevention is better than regret.” He added that if people move now, they will be able to reach safe locations, but if there is heavy rainfall or an unusual situation arises, sudden evacuation will become very difficult.

The minister further stated that elected representatives, under the directions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, are present everywhere to assist the people.

“The Sindh government is doing its part. We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone,” Nasir Shah assured. “We are hopeful that the situation will remain under control, but we strongly urge citizens to cooperate with the administration in taking precautionary measures.”

