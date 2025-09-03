Need for expanding Pak-Kazakh trade ties stressed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday deliberated on the expansion of bilateral business and trade ties, especially strengthening business through Pakistani ports, with a focus on joint ventures and logistics partnerships.

These matters were discussed here during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

Both sides expressed a strong interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector.

Minister Chaudhry suggested initiating joint ventures at the Karachi and Gwadar ports, highlighting potential partnerships within Gwadar’s free zones. These efforts are intended to utilize Pakistan’s strategic port infrastructure to enhance trade access for Kazakhstan, a landlocked nation seeking wider maritime connectivity.

The Kazakh ambassador welcomed these initiatives, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s aim to use Pakistani ports as transit hubs not only for Kazakhstan but also for the broader Central Asian region.

He also shared that a ministerial-level delegation, led by Kazakhstan’s Communication Minister, who also oversees maritime affairs, is scheduled to visit Pakistan soon. This delegation will conduct in-depth discussions with Minister Chaudhry to explore further cooperation in maritime trade and logistics.

The minister stressed the critical role of Pakistani ports as gateways offering Kazakhstan and other landlocked Central Asian countries direct access to markets in the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

He further underlined Pakistan’s maritime sector’s dedication to becoming a regional trade hub by adopting innovative approaches and reinforcing international partnerships. The upcoming visit of the Kazakh delegation is expected to accelerate progress on joint ventures and trade facilitation, strengthening ties through maritime infrastructure development, logistics, and the blue economy.

The maritime minister noted these efforts align with regional cooperation frameworks and Pakistan’s wider goal to boost trade connectivity across South and Central Asia.

Through this collaboration, Pakistan aims not only to enhance its port operations but also to position itself as a strategic trade and transit hub, benefiting from increased economic integration with Kazakhstan and the greater Central Asian region, the minister stated.

