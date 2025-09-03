Sri Lankan shares snap five-day streak

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, as losses in healthcare and industrial stocks weighed.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.34 percent down at 20,990.67, snapping five days of gains.

Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) PLC and Harischandra Mills PLC were the top percentage losers on the index, falling 10 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 311.5 million shares from 533.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 7.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.93 million) from 13.21 billion rupees, according to exchange data.