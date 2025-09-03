BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-03

Dollar rebounds as pound and yen slump

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

NEW YORK/MUMBAI: Sterling and the Japanese yen slumped on Tuesday on growing investor anxiety about government finances, allowing the dollar to claw back some ground, as traders looked toward Friday’s US jobs report for signals on the greenback’s next turn.

Renewed pressure on bond markets, with Britain’s 30-year borrowing costs rising to their highest levels since 1998, spilled over into currency markets, while gold hit fresh record highs.

“Negative developments outside of the US are probably what’s driving the market today, in terms of dollar strength,” said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York.

US payrolls data released on Friday were likely to determine the path of the dollar in coming weeks, he added.

Sterling fell to a 3-1/2 week low, and was last down 1.07 percent at USD1.3398. The dollar firmed 0.73 percent to 148.25 yen, hitting its highest against the Japanese currency since August 1.

The euro fell 0.43 percent to USD1.1659.

While worries about fiscal issues overseas were the main drivers as US markets reopened from the Labor Day holiday, markets also keyed in on late Friday’s US appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal. The divided court allowed for the tariffs to remain until October 14 to give the administration a chance to file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Also the US

Congress returns on Tuesday

with less than a month left to keep federal agencies funded and averting a partial government shutdown.

The midmorning release of a slightly weaker than expected ISM manufacturing PMI did not elicit much response in the forex market, with Friday’s August non-farm payrolls the main focus of the week.

While sterling was weighed down by lingering worries over Britain’s fiscal position ahead of a budget later this year, dovish-leaning remarks from a Bank of Japan official and the resignation of a key ruling party official pulled down the yen.

“Sterling’s underperformance is reflecting the growing concerns over the fiscal situation as we move closer to the budget and it becomes a bigger focus for market participants,” said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG. Finance minister Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes in her autumn budget in order to remain on course for her fiscal targets, potentially adding to the challenge of boosting growth.

For the Japanese yen, heightened political uncertainty was likely to remain a drag, while the lack of a hawkish policy signal from Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino on Tuesday would encourage speculators to continue rebuilding short yen positions, Hardman said.

The dollar drew some support from an uptick in US Treasury yields amid a broad bond market shakeout, with investors looking to the jobs report for cues on the path of benchmark interest rates.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar rose 0.58 percent to 98.21.

Money markets are currently pricing in a 91 percent chance that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25 basis points this month, but those wagers could be tested by US economic data lined up this week.

Sterling Yen Dollar sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Dollar rebounds as pound and yen slump

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Karachi Port capacity expansion: AD Ports signs dredging deal

Aug cement dispatches rise 10.33pc YoY

Tariff ‘anomalies’: FPCCI approaches power minister

Flood-hit areas: EU to allocate Rs350m in emergency aid

Read more stories