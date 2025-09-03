BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Markets Print 2025-09-03

Wall St hits over one-week low as tariff uncertainty sours sentiment

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled to a more than one-week low on Tuesday, as investors returning from a long holiday weekend confronted fresh uncertainty over the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

A divided US appeals court ruled on Friday that most of Trump’s tariffs are illegal, but allowed for the levies to be in place until October 14. The Trump administration can still file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Yields on longer-dated US Treasuries rose on Tuesday, with ones on the 30-year notes at their highest levels in more than a month, pressuring equities.

The CBOE Market Volatility index also touched its highest mark in over four weeks and was last up 3.2 points at 19.3.

“With less tax revenue coming in, they’re (the US) going to have a higher financing rate because they have to pay bills and they’re losing a source of income,” said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors, highlighting potential fiscal concerns if the ruling is upheld. At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 533.57 points, or 1.17 percent, to 45,010.81, the S&P 500 lost 94.73 points, or 1.46 percent, to 6,365.73 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 395.27 points, or 1.84 percent, to 21,060.28.

Most S&P 500 sectors traded in the red, with tech stocks the biggest drags. Nvidia fell 3.8 percent, Apple lost 2 percent, while Microsoft was off 1.2 percent.

Conversely, a 2.6 percent gain in PepsiCo after Elliott Management disclosed a USD4 billion stake in the beverages giant, launching an activist campaign, kept consumer staples stocks afloat.

Meanwhile, caution prevailed ahead of the August nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday, which will follow a monthly private payrolls reading and job openings figures.

Markets are pricing in about a 91.2 percent chance of a 25-basis-point cut in interest rates at the Fed’s meeting later this month, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Investors’ dovish tilt came after July’s weak job report, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledging the growing risks to the labor market at the Jackson Hole symposium, helping the S&P 500 and the Dow log their fourth consecutive month of gains in August.

The Nasdaq logged its fifth straight monthly gain last month.

“If you see indications that the economy is coming along and unemployment is dropping, that’s a good sign... (Powell) might hold off on rates so he doesn’t try to overheat the economy,” said Matousek.

Markets are also entering seasonally dour September, which, according to DataTrek Research, is the only month since 1958 where the S&P 500’s mean returns are negative.

An announcement from Trump related to the US defense department later in the day will also be watched.

In stocks, gold miners gained after bullion prices hit a record high. US-listed shares of Harmony Gold rose 7.3 percent, Barrick Mining gained 1.5 percent and Newmont added 1.9 percent.

Kraft Heinz fell 6.4 percent. The packaged goods giant will split into two listed companies.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.79-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 71 new highs and 75 new lows.

