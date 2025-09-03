BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Markets Print 2025-09-03

India stock benchmarks reverse gains as financials weigh

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks reversed early gains to end lower on Tuesday, as an expiry-driven pullback in heavyweight financials offset a broad-based rally, while investors awaited a key Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.18 percent to 24,579.60 and the BSE Sensex slipped 0.26 percent to 80,157.88. The indexes rose as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session.

The slide stems from expiry-driven unwinding in financials, which dominate the Nifty, two traders said.

The NSE’s weekly derivatives expiries shifted to Tuesday from Thursday on September 2, adding extra pressure and volatility, according to traders.

Financials ended 0.7 percent lower after climbing about 0.35 percent earlier in the session.

In contrast, expectations of GST cuts buoyed consumer stocks, which advanced 1.1 percent. Nestle India , Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India and Emami gained between 1 percent and 4 percent.

