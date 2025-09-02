Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 30% YoY to $2.9bn in August 2025

Pakistan’s trade deficit significantly increased by over 30% to $2.87 billion in August 2025, as compared to the same month of the previous year, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Tuesday.

The country’s trade balance, the gap between exports and imports, was recorded at a deficit of $2.20 billion in August 2024.

The trade deficit expanded year-on-year (YoY) in August 2025 on the back of an increase in the country’s imports, along with a decrease in exports.

Exports in August 2025 stood at $2.42 billion, down 12.5% against $2.76 billion recorded in August 2024.

Meanwhile, imports were recorded at $5.29 billion, up over 6% against $4.96 billion in the same period last year (SPLY).

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the trade deficit lowered 9% in August 2025 against $3.14 billion in July 2025.

During the first two months of the fiscal year 2025-26 (2MFY26), the country’s trade deficit increased by over 29% to $6.01 billion from $4.66 billion recorded in SPLY.

Exports in 2MFY26 increased marginally by 0.6% to $5.1 billion from $5.06 billion in SPLY.

Imports in 2MFY26 also rose by 14% to $11.12 billion from $9.73 billion recorded in 2MFY25.