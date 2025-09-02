BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.98%)
Ederson leaves Man City for Fenerbahce after eight trophy-laden years

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 03:15pm
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has completed a permanent transfer to Turkish side Fenerbahce after eight trophy-laden years at Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Ederson lifted 18 trophies at City following his 2017 move from Portuguese side Benfica — a haul that included six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. He has also won the Premier League Golden Glove award three times.

City are expected to replace the 32-year-old Brazil international with Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St Germain.

“He has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City, and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career,” City’s Director of Football Hugo Viana said in a statement.

“And he leaves us knowing that he will always be welcomed at this football club.”

British media reported that the transfer fee was worth around 12 million pounds ($16.21 million).

“It has been agreed with the club Manchester City and Ederson Santana de Moraes regarding his transfer. The player will receive a net of 11 million euros ($12.88 million) per season starting from the 2025-2026 season,” Fenerbahce said.

They did not disclose the length of the contract.

Ederson, who was entering the final year of his contract, has been City’s number one since moving to the Etihad for 40 million euros ($46.83 million). He kept 168 clean sheets in 372 appearances for City.

“I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times,” Ederson said, adding that he was proud of what the club achieved under manager Pep Guardiola.

“Under Pep, we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.

“Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club.”

