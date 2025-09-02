BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
Australia pace great Starc retires from T20 internationals

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:57am
MELBOURNE: Australia’s white-ball pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has retired from Twenty20 internationals six months out from the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka to focus on extending his career in test and one-day cricket.

The 35-year-old left-armer retires as the nation’s most prolific fast bowler in the format, with 79 wickets from 65 T20Is, second on the all-time Australia list to spin bowling teammate Adam Zampa.

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,“ he said in a Cricket Australia statement on Tuesday.

“I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

Australia’s Starc comfortable with IPL pullout regardless of repercussion

“Looking ahead to an away Indian test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

“It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament.”

Starc was not included in Australia’s T20I squad released on Tuesday for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Selectors chairman George Bailey said the rangy, swing-bowling maestro would be hard to replace.

“His ability to impact early with the new ball and bowl clutch overs at the death (will be missed),” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“You don’t find many swinging it at 145km per hour. His fielding’s also outstanding.

“We won’t replace him like-for-like, but we’ve exposed others to key roles – Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, and Xavier Bartlett.”

Starc played a pivotal role in Australia’s first and only T20 World Cup title in 2021, taking nine wickets in seven matches in the United Arab Emirates.

His retirement, 13 years on from his 2012 debut, is a big blow for Australia’s hopes of another T20 World Cup triumph next year and continues the winding-down of a golden generation of players.

Following opening batsman David Warner’s retirement last year, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have all retired from the one-day game.

Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg praised Starc for making “significant sacrifices” to play for his country.

“To allow the next crop of fast bowlers a clear path to the T20 World Cup early next year is another example of putting team first,” he said.

