Petroleum sales in Pakistan rise 6% MoM to 1.3mn tons in August

Sale of total petroleum products in Pakistan clocked in at 1.3 million tons in August, an increase of 6% month-on-month (MoM).

The increase in sales come despite heavy rainfall across the country, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), in a report on Tuesday.

“The growth in volumes was primarily attributable to: i) improved demand following a 1.8% MoM reduction in MS (petrol) prices ii) a pickup in economic activity such as reopening of schools,” it added.

Sale of MS increased 10% MoM, clocking in at 0.67 million tons in August. The volume of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) was up by 3% MoM, settling at 0.52 million tons in August 2025.

Meanwhile, Furnace Oil (FO) sales jumped by 21% to 0.02 million tons.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, POL products’ offtake witnessed an increase of 7% during August. “The YoY improvement in volumes is attributable to: i) higher automobile sales, and ii) curtailment of smuggled petroleum products from Iran,” said AHL.

Volumes of MS improved by 8%, whereas HSD offtake increased by 14%.

Whereas, FO sales plunged by 71% in August 2025 “due to reduced power generation amid lower electricity demand during the ongoing monsoon season”.

During the first two months of FY26, total petroleum product sales increased 5% YoY to 2.52 million tons compared to 2.41 million tons in SPLY.

Product-wise data showed, MS and HSD volumes clocked in at 1.29 million tons and 1.03 million tons, respectively, whereas FO declined to 0.03 million tons

Company-wise, the sales of PSO witnessed an increase of 4% YoY, clocking in at 0.55 million tons in Aug’25.

PSO’s offtake of MS and HSD improved by 4% and 10% YoY each, respectively. While FO’s offtake declined by 86% YoY.

On the other hand, sales of Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) decreased by 1% YoY to 0.11 million tons

However, the dispatches of WAFI, formerly called Shell Pakistan Limited, surged by 16% YoY, while HASCOL’s offtake remained steady YoY.