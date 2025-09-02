BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
BOP 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (8.08%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.16%)
DCL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
DGKC 206.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.16%)
FCCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GCIL 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.09%)
HUBC 163.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
KOSM 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 105.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.54%)
NBP 155.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.14%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.01%)
POWER 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.67%)
PPL 179.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.41%)
PREMA 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.48%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.5%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
TREET 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,349 Increased By 114.1 (0.75%)
BR30 44,976 Increased By 151.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 150,784 Increased By 813.2 (0.54%)
KSE30 45,860 Increased By 205 (0.45%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Petroleum sales in Pakistan rise 6% MoM to 1.3mn tons in August

BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:56am

Sale of total petroleum products in Pakistan clocked in at 1.3 million tons in August, an increase of 6% month-on-month (MoM).

The increase in sales come despite heavy rainfall across the country, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), in a report on Tuesday.

“The growth in volumes was primarily attributable to: i) improved demand following a 1.8% MoM reduction in MS (petrol) prices ii) a pickup in economic activity such as reopening of schools,” it added.

Sale of MS increased 10% MoM, clocking in at 0.67 million tons in August. The volume of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) was up by 3% MoM, settling at 0.52 million tons in August 2025.

Meanwhile, Furnace Oil (FO) sales jumped by 21% to 0.02 million tons.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, POL products’ offtake witnessed an increase of 7% during August. “The YoY improvement in volumes is attributable to: i) higher automobile sales, and ii) curtailment of smuggled petroleum products from Iran,” said AHL.

Volumes of MS improved by 8%, whereas HSD offtake increased by 14%.

Whereas, FO sales plunged by 71% in August 2025 “due to reduced power generation amid lower electricity demand during the ongoing monsoon season”.

During the first two months of FY26, total petroleum product sales increased 5% YoY to 2.52 million tons compared to 2.41 million tons in SPLY.

Product-wise data showed, MS and HSD volumes clocked in at 1.29 million tons and 1.03 million tons, respectively, whereas FO declined to 0.03 million tons

Company-wise, the sales of PSO witnessed an increase of 4% YoY, clocking in at 0.55 million tons in Aug’25.

PSO’s offtake of MS and HSD improved by 4% and 10% YoY each, respectively. While FO’s offtake declined by 86% YoY.

On the other hand, sales of Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) decreased by 1% YoY to 0.11 million tons

However, the dispatches of WAFI, formerly called Shell Pakistan Limited, surged by 16% YoY, while HASCOL’s offtake remained steady YoY.

petrol PSO HSD furnace oil HASCOL petroleum sales Wafi Energy Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Petroleum sales in Pakistan rise 6% MoM to 1.3mn tons in August

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee stregthens against US dollar

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

Oil rises as Ukraine war stokes supply worries, market eyes prospects of Fed easing

China’s possible rebate cut could increase solar panel prices in Pakistan

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Sidelining Trump, China’s Xi rolls out carpet for Ukraine war aggressors

Nestle investors face fresh turbulence as another CEO ousted over affair with subordinate

Read more stories