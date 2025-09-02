BML 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
BOP 17.78 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.48%)
DCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
DGKC 206.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.08%)
FCCL 59.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GCIL 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.95%)
HUBC 163.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 104.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
NBP 154.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.91%)
PAEL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.98%)
PPL 179.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.98%)
PRL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
PTC 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
SNGP 115.58 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.57%)
SSGC 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,303 Increased By 68.1 (0.45%)
BR30 44,999 Increased By 175 (0.39%)
KSE100 150,562 Increased By 591.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 45,810 Increased By 154.7 (0.34%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars run out of puff, economies not much fitter

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:31am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a breather on Tuesday after four straight sessions of gains, while data pointed to modest economic growth at home and the need for further policy easing.

The Aussie eased 0.2% to $0.6540, surrendering half the gains made overnight.

Resistance lies at $0.6569 and the July top of $0.6625, with support at $0.6462.

The kiwi dollar lapsed back to $0.5887, after edging as high as $0.5914 overnight.

It faces resistance at $0.5942 and $0.5996, with support at $0.5819.

In Australia, figures showed net exports added a slim 0.1 percentage point to gross domestic product in the second quarter, while government spending contributed nothing at all.

The full GDP report is due on Wednesday and forecasts favour a rise of around 0.5% in the June quarter, with household consumption finally showing some life after a long fallow stretch.

“Anecdotes from the company reporting season have made us a little cautious on the consumer, but we do expect the consumer recovery to be a key component of an overall private sector pickup,” said Robert Thompson, macro rates strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“Higher real incomes from tax cuts, lower inflation and interest rate relief, should boost spending even if residual caution & elevated saving behaviour continues.”

Investors doubt the Reserve Bank of Australia will ease again at its meeting on September 30, preferring to wait until November when data for third-quarter consumer prices will have been released.

The partial CPI for July surprised on the high side, but most analysts assume inflation for the full quarter will show core inflation subdued enough to allow for another cut.

In New Zealand, data showed export volumes fell sharply in the June quarter while import volumes surged, suggested trade took a chunk out of GDP.

Past consumer spending on imports was also revised down.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has turned even more dovish, seeing a need for policy to be out right stimulative given the amount of slack in the local economy.

Analysts expect two more cuts to take rates to 2.50%, the lowest since mid-2022.

As a result, two-year swap rates hit their lowest since early 2022 at 2.8100%, having fallen 25 basis points last month.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars run out of puff, economies not much fitter

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee stregthens against US dollar

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

Oil rises as Russia-Ukraine tensions stoke supply concerns

China’s possible rebate cut could increase solar panel prices in Pakistan

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Read more stories