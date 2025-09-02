PM addresses SCO summit: Pakistan wants stable ties with all neighbours

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called for a “comprehensive and structured dialogue” to discuss all outstanding disputes to ensure a lasting peace in South Asia.

In the context of relations with neighbours, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan sought normal relations with all its neighbours, preferred dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif led the Pakistan delegation to the Summit meetings of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO CHS Plus presided by President Xi Jinping of China in Tianjin, China, on 31 August - 01 September 2025.

Prime Minister of Pakistan heaps praise on Chinese President Xi’s vision

In his statement during the SCO CHS Summit, Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the “Shanghai Spirit” that stands for mutual trust and respect for shared prosperity and development.

Reaffirming the purposes and principles of UN and SCO Charters, the Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all SCO members as well as all international and bilateral treaties. Hoping that all SCO members follow these principles, he called for unhindered access to due share of water as per existing treaties among the SCO member States.

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including state terrorism, the Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices in combating terrorism for the regional and global stability. He mentioned that Pakistan had irrefutable evidence of foreign involvement in the Jaffar Express train hostage incident and numerous other terror attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Prime Minister outlined the Government’s economic transformation plan, that is founded on three pillars: expansion of trade, innovation and enhanced revenue generation.

The Prime Minister unequivocally denounced Israel’s inhuman military offensive against Gaza and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. He condemned the attack on Iran, a fellow SCO member State.

Reiterating the negative implications of instability in Afghanistan on the development of the entire SCO region, Prime Minister Sharif called for engagement with Afghanistan in a meaningful manner.

The Prime Minister highly praised the SCO’s vision of regional connectivity and economic integration and underscored Pakistan’s strategic geographical location as an ideal trade and transit hub for the entire SCO region. He noted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a key initiative for achieving trans-regional economic and trade integration.

The CHS discussed important regional and international strategic political, security and economic issues, challenges, and developments.

The Council approved and adopted several decisions and statements in various areas of cooperation. Besides adopting the Tianjin Declaration that outlines the views of SCO leadership on important regional and global issues of interest to the Organization, the CHS adopted statements of cooperation among SCO countries on: Multilateral Trading System; Artificial Intelligence; Strengthening Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation; Green Industry Cooperation and others.

The Heads of State signed two agreements establishing two new permanent bodies of SCO, i.e. Universal Centre in Moscow and the Anti-Drug Centre in Dushanbe. The Council also approved various plans and strategies for the ongoing cooperation in the economic and security fields. The SCO Development Strategy until 2035 was also adopted.

In his statement during the SCO CHS Plus meeting on the theme “Promoting multilateralism a reality, ensuring regional security, and promoting sustainable development.”, the Prime Minister stressed the need for multilateralism and respecting the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and resolution of disputes through peaceful means.

Expressing Pakistan’s firm belief in the promise and power of multilateralism, he advised to uphold dialogue, mutual respect, and inclusive diplomacy. He advocated that SCO must prioritize innovation-driven growth. He welcomed SCO’s commitment to cooperation in development and assured that Pakistan would contribute as a reliable partner.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Lao People’s Democratic Republic as a new Dialogue Partner of SCO. He also welcomed President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative and appreciated the able Chinese Chairmanship of SCO during last one year.

On the sidelines of these Summits, the Prime Minister had important bilateral meetings with the Presidents of SCO member States and Dialogue Partners States.

