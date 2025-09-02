BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-02

HBL PMI: Manufacturing index facing headwinds

Press Release Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The HBL Pakistan Manufacturing PMI edged down to 50.1 in August from 50.5 in July, the lowest reading since the series began. Compiled by S&P Global, the PMI offers a forward-looking snapshot of industrial activity, with the latest reading signaling near-stagnant operating conditions in August.

New orders declined for a fourth consecutive month, with firms attributing the slowdown in new business flow to inflationary pressures and load shedding.

New orders were also weighed down by slackening export orders, which contracted at the sharpest rate in the series’ history.

Firms attributed weaker export orders to lacklustre global demand and to the impact of US tariffs.

While factory output increased at the fastest rate in three months, the uptick was largely due to the completion of existing orders.

The downturn in demand appears to be filtering into the labor market as firms cut back employment for a third consecutive month, the steepest decline in a year.

Firms also linked the reduction in staffing to cost control measures. Raw material inventories were down for the first time in three months, reflecting muted input buying against a backdrop of softer demand.

At the same time, delivery times continued to lengthen, driven by higher transportation costs as well as disruptions from flooding.

Commenting on the latest PMI report, Humaira Qamar - Head Equities & Research at HBL stated:

“Despite a subdued operating environment, business confidence remained marginally positive, albeit weaker than in July. Optimism was driven by expectations of business expansion, new product launches, and hopes of relief from further cost pressures.

However, the survey was largely conducted before the recent heavy floods in the North of the country, and we believe this raises concerns over a fresh bout of price pressures. Businesses are likely to face renewed stress from logistical disruptions and higher costs.

In light of the emerging inflationary risks, we believe the State Bank of Pakistan, at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting in September, may once again opt to maintain the Policy Rate at 11.0 percent.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

S&P Global HBL HBL Pakistan Manufacturing PMI Humaira Qamar HBL PMI

Comments

200 characters

HBL PMI: Manufacturing index facing headwinds

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories