Smuggled Iranian diesel seized near Ormara

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, on Monday seized 18,271 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel near Ormara, Balochistan.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that an attempt would be made to smuggle Iranian diesel into Pakistan via sea route.

In response to the information, a team was constituted and mounted a stiff vigilance that led to the interception of a launch named Al-Khula bearing registration # BFD 17011 near Ormara. Upon inspection, a huge quantity of diesel was found, which was later transported to NMB Wharf Karachi for detailed examination.

The department has seized 18,271 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel worth over Rs. 4.9 million along with the launch, valued at Rs. 20 million. A case has been registered under the Customs Act, and further investigation is underway.

