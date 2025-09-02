Six lions rescued from floodwater

LAHORE: Six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi on Multan Road were rescued on the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The operation was conducted by the Wildlife Rangers and the Wildlife Rescue Force under the supervision of Secretary Wildlife Mudassar Riaz. Despite heavy rain and strong water currents, the teams completed the task and averted possible danger to human lives.

According to officials, the rescue involved four boats and veterinary doctors. After the operation, the lions were shifted to a safe location where medical examinations were carried out and their condition is being monitored.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb praised the efforts of the Wildlife Rangers and Rescue Force, calling them the pride of the nation. She said the Punjab government considers the protection of wildlife a top priority and will not allow any living being to remain in danger.

