Punjab approves Rs86bn for 17 development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 17 major development schemes worth an estimated Rs86 billion across Punjab in the sectors of roads, irrigation, health and population, Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD), and the Punjab Development Programme.

The approval was granted during the 23rd PDWP meeting for the fiscal year 2025–26, chaired by Dr Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning and Development (P&D) Board, Punjab, on Monday.

Key schemes include the construction of underpasses at Charing Cross, Race Course Chowk, and Army Graveyard Chowk in Rawalpindi, with an estimated cost of Rs6 billion. Another project, the Project Readiness Financing Facility for Punjab Water Resources Management, was approved at a cost of Rs1.27 billion.

The PDWP also sanctioned the feasibility study for establishing a 50-bedded hospital in Bhurban, Murree, at a cost of Rs13.9 million.

In Lahore, underground parking facilities will be developed at Nasir Bagh, Mochi Gate, Sheranwala Gate, and Taxali Gate at a total estimated cost of Rs24.7 billion. Meanwhile, under the Punjab Development Programme, Rs54.2 billion has been allocated for improving sewerage, storm water drainage, and allied infrastructure in Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Jaranwala (Faisalabad), Kot Radha Kishan, Bhakkar, Burewala, Gaggo City (Vehari), Bahawalnagar, and Khushab City.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

