PESCO organises workshop on CTBCM

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has organized a landmark workshop on the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM), marking a major step toward power sector reforms in Pakistan. The initiative reflects the country’s transition from the single-buyer model to a competitive wholesale electricity market.

The event, attended by members of the Board of Directors, senior management of PESCO, TESCO, HAZECO, and representatives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, positions PESCO as the first distribution company in Pakistan to host such a workshop ahead of CTBCM’s Commercial Market Operations Date (CMOD) expected in September 2025.

This milestone was made possible through the leadership of Chairman Board of Directors, Himayatullah Khan, and Tahir Ali Khan, Independent Board Member of PESCO, TESCO, and HAZECO, along with undisputed acknowledgment of the importance of endeavor by CEO Pesco Akhtar Hamid Khan, whose commitment to capacity building and market readiness ensured the success of the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025