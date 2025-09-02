BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-02

Pakistan, Bahrain to expand military cooperation

Press Release Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:31am

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff, Bahrain Defence Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting focused on key areas of mutual interest and exploring avenues of enhanced cooperation between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained military-to-military engagement, emphasizing joint training and collective growth as a unified team.

Upon his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Lieutenant General Thiab Saqer Abdulla Al Nuaimi.

The Air Chief extended a gracious welcome to the distinguished guests, highlighting that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy deep-rooted religious and historic bonds, which are reflected in the exemplary military to military relationships between the two countries.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reiterated his resolve to further expand the bilateral military cooperation, particularly in the domains of joint training and knowledge-sharing initiatives. He further emphasized that Pakistan deeply values its strong diplomatic and defence ties with Bahrain, which are firmly anchored in shared commitment of both the countries on regional peace, security, and stability.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and commended the remarkable strides made by Pakistan Air Force, particularly in indigenization and technological advancement. Underscoring the significance of knowledge-sharing in Multi Domain operations to augment the operational readiness of Bahrain Air Force, he conveyed his earnest desire to gain deeper insight into PAF’s complete methodology of Multi Domain warfare, with the aim of learning from its rich operational experience.

The visiting dignitary also expressed interest in initiating joint training programs for Bahraini pilots and engineers at all levels.

Chief of Staff, Bahrain Defence Force was highly appreciative of PAF’s indigenization efforts and particularly commended the role of National Aerospace Science & Technology Park in spearheading innovation and building advanced indigenous capabilities. Later, the dignitary visited National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where he was briefed on the operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force.

This meeting between Chief of the Air Staff and Chief of Staff, Bahrain Defence Force signifies a resolute commitment of both countries to reinforce military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PAF Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Military cooperation Pakistan and Bahrain

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Bahrain to expand military cooperation

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories