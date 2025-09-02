BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Interim pre-arrest bail of Aqeel Ahmad extended

Recorder Report Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:34am

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Khwaja Aqeel Ahmad alias Gogi Butt in the murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Ameer alias Tipu Truckanwala till September 15.

The court directed the petitioner’s counsel to conclude his arguments on next hearing.

The court also instructed the police to present record of the case on the next hearing. Chung police had registered the murder case against Gogi Butt and others.

