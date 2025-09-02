Drone technology being used to identify flood victims

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directions, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, drone technology has been successfully used to identify flood victims in the province, as surveillance operations in flood-affected areas are being conducted with the help of thermal imaging drone cameras.

Successful rescue operations are underway after identifying flood victims in difficult and remote areas, including Semi-Pul Bypass Sargodha Road and other areas of Jhang, where 05 people and livestock trapped in floodwaters were identified.

Rescue team immediately reached the affected area by tracing the location, safely evacuated and shifted the people and livestock to a safe place. Thermal imaging drone cameras are also deployed in the river belt areas of Chishtian and Bahawalnagar to identify people trapped in flood.

It is worth-mentioning that by using technology, It has become possible to easily identify people and livestock submerged in floodwater. Moreover, surveillance of rescue boats is also underway to ensure success of rescue operations.

