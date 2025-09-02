Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Dignified programme launched at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced that, in honour of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, a simple yet dignified programme to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi has been launched at the Parliament House.

While addressing the National Assembly on Monday, the Speaker said this year, the month carries historic significance as it marks the fifteen hundred years of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet?.

The Speaker stated that the National Assembly Secretariat had devised a comprehensive programme to commemorate this sacred month and the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, including illuminations, exhibitions, Milad gatherings and other events. However, during the past two weeks, the country has faced unprecedented devastation caused by torrential rains, cloudbursts, and sudden release of water into the eastern rivers by India, resulting in one of the worst floods in history.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked that after heavy loss of lives, destruction of property and infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Karachi, the “super flood” is now moving towards Sindh. He said, “In this hour of trial and grief, the entire nation is in distress. At such a time, we are all in need of the mercy of the Holy Prophet. As elected representatives, it is our responsibility to guide the nation in the light of the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa.”

The Speaker further stated that a simple yet dignified programme to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi has been initiated at Parliament House. On this occasion, he appealed to all Members of the National Assembly to dedicate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal to the service of humanity. He emphasized that this is not the time for political differences but rather for national unity and solidarity. He underscored that the fifteen hundred years’ commemoration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi should be observed with simplicity and in accordance with the noble traditions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

