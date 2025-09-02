PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bahria versus Park View?

“The deluge in Punjab…”

“It is not Maryam Nawaz’s fault, for Pete’s sake. There is a lot that is her fault but surely…”

“I agree, it’s India and the release of the floodwaters that is inundating our cities and towns and wiping out entire villages and….do you reckon this is tantamount to weaponising water.”

“Probably, but I prefer weaponising sanctions, weaponising freezing of personal and sovereign accounts, real estate….”

“Who weaponised real estate? I heard of no case where immovable property has been used as a weapon, those of our elite who own flats or houses in Dubai, those who own property in London and European capitals and even in the US….”

“I was thinking of the housing society underwater and…”

“Domestic?”

“Yes.”

“That’s political victimization, my friend, and you know these people who are gunning for a specific builder…”

“Second one, though the critics for the two are different.”

“Bahria versus Park View or was it some….”

“Don’t compare apples with oranges. What is the difference in the price of land in the two?”

“Right, right, but anyway, what does Maryam Nawaz have in common with President Zardari…”

“They are the inheritors?”

“Yes, and what else?”

“Not reconciliation – their definition of that word is different - for Zardari sahib, reconciliation is to identify weakness and then cobble an alliance while Maryam Nawaz works from a position of strength – she ascertains the extent and scope of her own power and presses down on the weak…”

“Thank you for pointing that out. I remain an admirer.”

