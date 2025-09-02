Nine more die as flash floods lash upcountry

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have continued wreaking havoc countrywide over the past 24 hours, and as a result, at least nine people have lost their lives and 17 have been injured.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) daily situation report released here on Monday, since June 26, 2025, a total of 863 people have lost their lives and 1,147 have been injured. The NDMA said that out of nine people killed owing to various rain-related incidents, seven were in Punjab, one each in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). While all the injuries were reported from Punjab. The floodwaters over the past 24 hours also resulted in damaging seven houses, of which four are in Punjab, one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and two in AJK.

Since the start of this year’s monsoon season, at least 6,180 livestock have also perished, and a total of 9,166 houses have been damaged, of which 2,129 have been fully destroyed and 7,073 partially damaged, the NDMA report said.

KP remained the worst hit province with floodwaters-related incidents, as out of 863 deaths, KP has reported 484, followed by Punjab with 216 deaths, Sindh 58 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) 41, AJK 30, Balochistan 26, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with eight deaths.

On account of injured people Punjab is the worst affected as the province has reported 625 injuries, followed by KP 355 injuries, Sindh 78, G-B 52, AJK 29, Balochistan five, and ICT three. The flooding has also destroyed 671.25 kilometres (KMs) of road network countrywide, of which 432 KMs in KP, over 20 KMs each in G-B and AJK, 13.6 KMs in Balochistan, and four KMs Sindh. The flash floods swept away a total of 239 bridges nationwide, of which 94 in AJK, 87 in G-B, 52 in KP, three apiece in Balochistan and ICT regions.

Out of a total 9,166 damaged houses, KP reported 4,666 including 912 fully destroyed and 3,754 partially damaged, AJK 2,078 of which 304 fully destroyed and 1,774 partially, G-B 1,253 including 773 fully destroyed and 480 partially, Balochistan 781 including 101 fully destroyed and 680 partially damaged, Punjab 2312 of which four fully destroyed and 228 partially, Sindh 91 of which 34 destroyed and 57 partially damaged while ICT reported damages to 65 houses of which one fully destroyed and 64 partially damaged.

Out of 6,180 livestock perished, KP reported 5,460, AJK 239, Sindh 231, Punjab 121, G-B 67, and Balochistan 62.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025