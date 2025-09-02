BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-02

‘Shark 6’ edition: BYD earns 5-star ANCAP safety ranking

Recorder Report Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:17am

KARACHI: BYD, the world’s no.1 new energy vehicles (NEVs) manufacturer, has earned the prestigious 5-star ANCAP safety ranking for BYD Shark 6.

According to the details, the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) is one of the most trusted, credible and independent vehicle safety authorities globally and the Shark 6 is the first plug-in hybrid vehicle to be tested under its protocols.

This achievement positions BYD Shark 6 as a new standard for safety in the pickup category globally as well as in Pakistan.

A 5-star ANCAP rating, recognized as a pinnacle of automotive safety, reflects comprehensive evaluation across critical areas including independent crash tests to evaluate protection for adults, children, and pedestrians, along with active safety assist technologies. With maximum points scored in side impact and oblique pole crash tests, the BYD Shark 6 demonstrated exceptional strength, stability, and advanced crash protection systems.

For Pakistani consumers, this rating provides the confidence that the BYD Shark 6 meets international safety benchmarks, a distinction that sets it apart from any other pickup available in the Country.

Lei Jian, the Country Head of BYD Pakistan, said, “For BYD, safety isn’t just a feature, it’s the very foundation of everything we build. We are proud to bring that same world-class protection to Pakistan with the Shark 6. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology while ensuring road safety and peace of mind for families, commuters and adventurers alike.”

