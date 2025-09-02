BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Aafia case: newly- constituted IHC bench dissolved

Terence J Sigamony Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: The newly constituted bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the hearing of Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case was dissolved after Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas referred the matter to the IHC’s Chief Justice for the formation of a larger bench.

A single bench of Justice Minhas on Monday heard a petition filed by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, seeking the repatriation, disclosure of her health status, and release of her sister, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who has been languishing in jail in the United States of America.

During the hearing, Dr Fowzia’s lawyer appeared before the court. However, Justice Minhas sent the case file to Chief Justice IHC Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, for constituting a larger bench to hear Dr Aafia’s case.

Just two days ago, the case had been transferred from Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan’s court to Justice Minhas after the IHC registrar’s office issued a new duty roster of judges.

Earlier, the case was heard by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who had issued contempt of court notices to the Prime Minister and cabinet members during the previous hearing. At the commencement of the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Advocate Imran Shafiq highlighted the growing complexity of the case.

However, Justice Minhas disagreed with him, saying: “There is no complexity. I have already made a decision regarding the role of the Chief Justice as a Master of the Roster.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

