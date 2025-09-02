BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Sep 02, 2025

Book launch: SBP governor praises writer Sirajuddin Aziz

Recorder Report Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:48am

KARACHI: Esteemed banker and author, Sirajuddin Aziz unveiled his latest work, “Corporate Success: Engaged Leadership – Insights & Strategies,” at a launch ceremony held here on Monday.

As a chief guest at the well-attended event, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmed felicitated the book author, expressing well wishes saying the work may inspire everyone across the public and private sectors inclusively the corporates.

He appreciate Sirajuddin for authoring a book that hopefully will provide like a pathway for individuals with crucial lessons to help them nurture their professional qualities to handle new challenges and expand outlook in their respective fields.

Sirajuddin, Jameel Ahmed lauded for being recognized for his professional services and success at home and abroad. He added that the book author also stood by the financial sector and helped banks in crisis.

The Governor SBP called him a prolific author and persuasive speaker. He said: “He (Sirajuddin) has outdone himself with this book.” He also talked about the chapters of the book.

While acknowledging the book, Jameel Ahmad, described that the book as a timely exploration of leadership, human capital, and governance.

Keynote address was delivered by Senator Javed Jabbar, Former Federal Minister, who lauded this prolific contribution, calling his tenth book “like scoring a century in cricket.” He applauded the book’s breadth of 87 essays and its endorsement by six former Governors of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Dr. Huma Baqai, Rector of the Millennium Institute of Technology & Entrepreneurship, praised the book as a blend of real-world corporate insight and academic value, making it equally relevant for professionals and business students.

Dr. Ikram Sehgal, Chairman Pathfinder Group highlighted the book as a valuable guide to corporate strategy, while remembering the author’s leadership in times of crisis.

Concluding the event, Sirajuddin Aziz thanked the audience for their presence and support and noted, “Leadership today demands both insight and empathy. This book shares strategies that blend experience with principled engagement, to help future leaders chart a sustainable corporate course.”

About the author: Sirajuddin Aziz is a veteran banker, prolific writer, and speaker on leadership, economics, and corporate governance. He is currently the Banking Ombudsman of Pakistan and has held senior roles in multinational banks. He continues to contribute to thought leadership in Pakistan and beyond.

The event brought together business leaders, policymakers, and academics to celebrate a work that explores the evolving demands of corporate leadership. Drawing from decades of professional experience, Aziz offers strategies rooted in engagement, ethics, and resilience – qualities he describes as essential for today’s corporate landscape.

Sirajuddin Aziz SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed Book

