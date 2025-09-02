BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Aurangzeb meets Hongta Securities chief

Press Release Published 02 Sep, 2025 07:49am

BEIJING: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held an important meeting on Monday in Beijing with Jing Feng, Chairman of Hongta Securities.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister highlighted Pakistan’s recent economic performance and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuing structural reforms aimed at achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Senator Aurangzeb further underscored the growing confidence of international credit rating agencies in Pakistan’s economic outlook. He noted with satisfaction the recent upgrades, including Moody’s raising Pakistan’s rating from Caa2 to Caa1 (Stable Outlook), Fitch upgrading from CCC+ to B- (Stable Outlook), and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) similarly upgrading from CCC+ to B- (Stable Outlook).

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening cooperation in capital markets and enhancing financial sector linkages between Pakistan and China.

The Finance Minister emphasized that Pakistan is working to diversify its financial options and deepen engagement with leading global and Chinese institutional investors. “Pakistan is firmly committed to its reform agenda and greatly values its partnership with Chinese investors. Together, we can unlock new opportunities that will strengthen our economies and deepen our financial cooperation,” Senator Aurangzeb said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

