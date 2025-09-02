BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CM visits flood relief camp in Jhang

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited flood relief camp, set up at Sports Complex, near Trimmu Barrage in Jhang. She interacted with the flood-affected men and women residing in the camp and showed affection for the children. She also presented gifts to the children and inquired about their education and schools. She placed her glasses on a little girl and affectionately engaged with her.

The Chief Minister personally went table to table to distribute gifts among the flood-affected man and women. An elderly women prayed for her and said, “May you live long and prosper.”

Later, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the protective embankment along Chenab River, and spoke with the locals. She witnessed the flight of a thermal imaging drone and used binoculars to assess water level in the river. She also inspected rescue boats, rode in a boat and conversed with the boatman. She inquired about the methods used to rescue people trapped in the floodwaters.

