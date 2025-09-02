BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Women’s Cricket World Cup prize money to outstrip men: ICC

AFP Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

NEW DELHI: Prize money for the Women’s World Cup cricket will outstrip the men’s edition by more than a third, boasting an overall purse of USD13.88 million, the sport’s governing body said Monday.

The prize pot is up from USD3.5 million in 2022 and eclipses the total USD10 million for the last men’s World Cup.

The 13th edition of the women’s showpiece 50-over tournament, which begins September 30 in India and Sri Lanka, is a “monumental rise” from the previous edition in New Zealand three years ago, the International Cricket Council said.

“This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket,” ICC chairman Jay Shah said.

“This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth.”

Icc Women’s Cricket World Cup

