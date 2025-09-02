BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-02

Most Gulf markets dip on weak oil prices

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday amid weak oil prices, with the Saudi index falling for a...
Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

****DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday amid weak oil prices, with the Saudi index falling for a sixth consecutive session.****

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3 percent, hit by a 0.8 percent fall in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco and a 0.3 percent decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

A Reuters poll on Friday showed that oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - are unlikely to gain much traction from current levels this year, with rising output from top producers.

On Monday, oil prices rose by more than 1 percent due to concerns over escalated Russia-Ukraine airstrikes and a weaker US dollar. However, the price range remains relatively subdued.

Even with a small rebound in oil prices, the Saudi market remains exposed to risks related to potential oil price declines, as looming oversupply and weaker demand prospects cloud the outlook for oil, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 1.6 percent, dragged down by a 2.1 percent slide in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Dahrieh said the Dubai stock market may experience further corrections if no supportive developments emerge.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended 0.8 percent lower.

The Qatari index fell 0.4 percent, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was flat.

Egypt’s real gross domestic product grew by 4.5 percent in the 2024-25 financial year, up from 2.4 percent the previous year, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Saturday, boosted by reforms tied to IMF financing and increased manufacturing activity.

Oil prices Most Gulf markets

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets dip on weak oil prices

Aurangzeb advances Pakistan-China financial cooperation

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

‘Unprecedented’ rainfall paralyses life in Pakistan’s capital

August inflation cools to 3pc, flood impact looms

ECC approves Rs250m TSG for NSD

Pakistan highly vulnerable to natural disasters: World Bank

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Customs clears over 4,400 used cars in July

CCP urges govt to lift ban on setting up of new sugar mills

Investors must route trade via Shariah-compliant brokers: SECP

Read more stories