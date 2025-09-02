BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 02, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-02

Shanghai stocks hover near 10-year highs; HK rallies

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks flirted with fresh 10-year highs, while Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, supported by Alibaba after the e-commerce giant reported strong AI-driven growth, fuelling investor confidence in Chinese innovation.

Sentiment on the mainland was also aided by regulators’ pledge to consolidate the “good trend” of the stock market, which jumped 10 percent in August in its best month in almost a year.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.5 percent higher while the blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 0.6 percent.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 2.2 percent.

The gains were driven by a 19 percent surge in index heavyweight Alibaba, after the tech company said artificial intelligence was key to the growth of its cloud computing business.

China Europe Capital Chairman Abraham Zhang said that Alibaba’s progress in AI, including its breakthrough in AI chips, “will have far-reaching implications to China’s entire AI value chain,” and represents a “watershed moment” for the industry.

Market gains were also supported by growing expectations of a US interest rate cut later this month.

China’s CSI AI Index rose 2.7 percent to a record high on Monday, while Shanghai’s STAR Semiconductor Index jumped 3 percent.

Bets on homegrown chipmakers were also strengthened by news that the US is making it more difficult for chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix to produce chips in China by imposing curbs on exports of US equipment.

Biotech shares also jumped on growing optimism about Chinese innovation.

Banking shares softened, after China’s major state-owned banks warned that net interest margins will face increased pressure for the rest of the year.

Shanghai Composite Index Shanghai stocks

