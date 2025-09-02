BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.06%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
DGKC 209.22 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.84%)
FCCL 59.46 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (7.39%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
MLCF 104.83 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.09%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
POWER 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.41%)
PPL 179.12 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.02%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.53%)
PTC 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 114.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
SSGC 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.9%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.44%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,235 Increased By 150.4 (1%)
BR30 44,824 Increased By 812 (1.85%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Gold trades near record highs on US rate cut bets

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

BENGALURU: Gold hit a more-than-four-month high on Monday to trade around USD30 shy of all-time highs, buoyed by US Federal Reserve rate cut bets and a softer dollar, while silver breached USD40 per ounce for the first time since 2011.

Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at USD3,471.28 per ounce by 1141 GMT, its highest since April 22, when it touched a record USD3,500.05. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.8 percent to USD3,543.70.

Spot silver jumped 2.1 percent to USD40.49 per ounce, its highest since September 2011. The US dollar was trading near its lowest since July 28 against a basket of major currencies, making dollar-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. “Gold, and especially silver, extended Friday’s strong gains, supported by sticky US inflation, weakening consumer sentiment, (expected) rate cuts ... and concerns over Fed independence,” said Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy, Ole Hansen.

The US personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2percent month-on-month and 2.6 percent year-on-year, in line with expectations, data showed on Friday. “Silver is making a move higher in response to expectations of lower rates, while a tight supply market is helping to maintain an upward bias,” said KCM Trade’s chief market analyst, Tim Waterer.

Gold reached a record price of USD3,468.80 at the LBMA exchange’s morning auction, while silver notched up a 14-year auction high of USD40.75, the LBMA said. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly reiterated her support for a rate cut, citing labour market risks.

“The market is watching for Friday’s US job market report, anticipating that this would allow the Fed to resume rate cuts from September onwards,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

August non-farm payrolls are expected to have grown by 78,000 jobs, a Reuters poll showed, versus 73,000 in July.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment. Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s administration was continuing talks with trade partners despite a US court ruling that most of the tariffs are illegal. Elsewhere, platinum gained 2.4 percent to USD1,397.49 and palladium added 0.8percent for USD1,117.98.

