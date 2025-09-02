BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KP govt disburses Rs704m to heirs of flood victims

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2025 06:12am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has disbursed compensation amounting to Rs.704 million to the heirs of 352 out of 411 deceased persons so far while out of 132 injured compensation has been paid to 60 persons with Rs.30 million released under this head.

This was told during a meeting held via video link with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair on Monday to review progress on relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas of the province.

Besides, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary Relief and Director General PDMA, Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts attended the meeting.

The participants were also informed that the data of all damaged private properties had also been compiled. Out of 571 completely destroyed houses, compensation had been paid to the owners of 367, while out of 1,983 partially damaged houses, 1,094 had so far been compensated. Payments made to affected households have reached Rs595 million, with the remaining disbursements to be completed within the next couple of days. In addition, Rs296 million worth of food package assistance has been distributed among 29,631 families.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to expedite the compensation process and begin the rehabilitation phase immediately thereafter, for which preparations should remain fully in place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

