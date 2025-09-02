Markets Print 2025-09-02
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 01, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.85 11.35
2-Week 10.79 11.29
1-Month 10.77 11.27
3-Month 10.78 11.03
6-Month 10.78 11.03
9-Month 10.76 11.26
1-Year 10.77 11.27
==========================
Data source: SBP
