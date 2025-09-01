Aurangzeb pushes deeper China financial cooperation in Beijing talks

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held high-level meetings in Beijing with top Chinese financial officials, seeking to deepen cooperation in banking, investment, and capital markets as Islamabad pursues reforms to stabilize its economy.

Aurangzeb met with Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), and Liao Lin, Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), according to a statement from the Finance Division.

The minister thanked Beijing for its longstanding political, diplomatic and financial support, and briefed the PBOC governor on Pakistan’s recent economic performance and government-led reform agenda, which has been reflected in improved international credit ratings.

He stressed the importance of greater financial integration and highlighted plans to access Chinese onshore markets, which he said would open new investment channels, strengthen confidence and align Pakistan more closely with regional financial dynamics.

In talks with ICBC’s Liao, Aurangzeb expressed appreciation for the bank’s support in development financing, commercial facilities and refinancing obligations. He also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in investment and trade financing.

“Partnerships with Chinese financial institutions are not only vital for meeting immediate financing needs but are integral to Pakistan’s broader strategy of diversification, financial innovation and regional integration,” Aurangzeb said, according to the statement.

Both sides agreed the Pakistan–China economic partnership had entered a “new phase,” with opportunities to expand cooperation across banking and capital markets.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to advancing financial cooperation as a cornerstone of the broader bilateral relationship, saying the talks would strengthen the roadmap for collaboration and contribute to regional stability and shared prosperity.