'The Rock' looks to stretch his range in 'The Smashing Machine'

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2025 06:32pm
US actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson attends the photocall of the movie “The Smashing Machine” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on Sepember 1, 2025. Photo: AFP
US actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson attends the photocall of the movie “The Smashing Machine” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on Sepember 1, 2025. Photo: AFP

VENICE: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said Monday a “burning desire” to express himself as an actor led him to accept a role in “The Smashing Machine”, which was to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Best known as a wrestler turned big-budget action film hero, the 53-year-old said he felt there was pressure in Hollywood where the “box office is loud”, and that can “push you into a category and into a corner”.

“I understood that, and I made those movies, and I liked them, and they were fun, and some were really good and did well, and some not so,” said the “Fast and Furious” star, appearing at his first European festival.

“I just had this burning desire and this voice that was saying ‘Well, what if? What if there is more and what if I can?’,” Johnson said about the challenge of stretching himself.

On paper, the role in the “The Smashing Machine” was tailor-made. He plays wrestler Mark Kerr, a real-life former pioneering mixed martial-arts fighter at the beginning of this century.

But Kerr – contrasting with many of Johnson’s previous roles – is a flawed and nuanced character.

He is a gentle yet troubled man who battled addiction, and his explosive relationship with his ex-wife Dawn (played by Emily Blunt) forms the core of the two-hour feature by American director Benny Safdie.

“The film isn’t about fighting. It’s a love story about Mark and Dawn and his relationship,” Johnson said, while also revealing he had had to bulk up for the role at Safdie’s request.

While Johnson credited “best friend” Blunt for encouraging him to express himself, Blunt hailed Johnson’s performance.

“One of the most extraordinary things was seeing him completely disappear, like spooky,” she told reporters.

“I remember when you walked in as Mark for the first time. It changed the air in the room.”

The duo had already acted together, in Disney-made “Jungle Cruise” in 2021.

Kerr, who is also in Venice to promote the film, told AFP he was delighted with the outcome.

“It’s almost impossible to describe just the amount of detail and everything that went into it,” the 56-year-old said.

Asked about Johnson’s portrayal of him, he said: “I have a 20-year-old son who saw it and he could not believe it.”

“The Smashing Machine” is one of 21 films vying for the top Golden Lion prize at Venice, which will be handed out on Saturday.

