BML 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.6%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 208.68 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.58%)
FCCL 59.08 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (6.7%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
HUBC 164.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.99 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.28%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.38%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
POWER 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
PPL 179.44 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.49%)
PTC 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 115.38 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.69%)
SSGC 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.6%)
TELE 8.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.08%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,234 Increased By 149.6 (0.99%)
BR30 44,810 Increased By 797.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands attend funeral of Houthi leaders killed by Israeli strike, vow revenge

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 03:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Thousands of mourners attended a funeral at the largest mosque in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Monday for 12 senior Houthi figures, including their prime minister, who were killed by an Israeli strike.

Last Thursday’s attack, the first to kill top officials, struck a large number of people who had gathered to watch a televised speech recorded by top Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, and it left most members of the group’s cabinet dead.

Mourners chanted the Houthi slogan “God is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam”, as Mohammed Miftah, now de facto head of the Iran-aligned government in Sanaa, vowed revenge as well as an internal security crackdown against spies.

Miftah became the acting head of the Houthis’ government on Saturday following the death in the Israeli strike of Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi.

Prime minister of Yemen’s Houthi government killed in Israeli strike

Al-Rahwi was largely a figurehead and not part of the inner circle of power.

Miftah had previously been his deputy.

A raid on the United Nations offices in Sanaa on Sunday led to the detention of at least 11 UN personnel, the body said.

The Houthis have given no reason for the raid but they have held a number of Yemeni employees of the UN and other aid agencies in the past on suspicion of spying.

Israel said on Friday its airstrike had targeted the Houthis’ chief of staff, defence minister and other senior officials and that it was verifying the outcome.

The fate of the Houthis’ powerful defence minister, Mohamed al-Atifi, who runs the Missiles Brigades Group, remains unclear as he has not made an appearance since the attack.

Thorn in Israel’s side

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who remains alive, has emerged in recent years as one of Iran’s most prominent Arab allies and an enduring thorn in Israel’s side after it weakened many of its enemies in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Since Israel’s war in Gaza against the Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October 2023, the Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Red Sea attacks have drawn US and Israeli strikes.

In May, President Donald Trump said the US would stop bombing the Houthis after a brief campaign, saying the group had agreed to halt interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

But the Houthis, one of Iran’s few allies still standing since the Gaza war spilled across the Middle East, vowed to continue attacking Israel and Israeli-linked shipping.

The Houthis said on Monday they had launched a missile towards the Liberia-flagged Israeli-owned tanker ‘Scarlet Ray’ ship near Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

Yemen US President Donald Trump Israeli military Israeli air strike Yemen's Houthi Red Sea port Houthi leader Abdul Malik al Houthi Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al Rahwi Missiles Brigades Group

Comments

200 characters

Thousands attend funeral of Houthi leaders killed by Israeli strike, vow revenge

India’s release of water may trigger ‘exceptionally high floods’ in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 3% in August 2025

Pakistani rupee sees 17th consecutive gain against US dollar

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills 800, injures 2,800

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 settles near 150,000

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs370,700

Pakistan govt helicopter crash kills five in Diamer: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Torrential rains likely to lash Islamabad, different Punjab districts till Wednesday: NDMA

Read more stories