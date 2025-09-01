BML 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Another polio case pushes Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 24

BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2025 03:26pm

Pakistan confirmed on Monday another polio case, taking the total number of polio cases in the country in 2025 to 24.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, confirmed the latest polio case from Union Council Ping A, District Tank.

The 14th case from Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa involves a 20-month-old girl.

In 2025, 16 cases were reported from KPK, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last month, one polio case was reported from district Kohistan Lower, KPK, and the other from district Badin, Sindh.

Despite notable progress, the persistent detection of polio cases, particularly in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remains a matter of concern,“ NIH said.

It added that this highlights that children living in hard-to-access areas and those with low vaccine acceptance continue to be at risk.

“However, the National and Provincial Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) are taking all possible measures to ensure the implementation of high-quality vaccination campaigns.”

Morever, the statement added that for the September Sub-National Polio vaccination campaign, the National and Provincial Task Force meetings were held last week to review the current polio situation and assess campaign preparedness.

“These meetings were intended to ensure coordinated efforts, enhance operational readiness, and facilitate the effective implementation of high-quality immunization activities across all regions.

A comprehensive strategic Roadmap for Polio eradication in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been developed and finalized.“

The statement said that the plan incorporates microplanning innovations, gap analyses, and targeted strategies and interventions to address persistent challenges.

