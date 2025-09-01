BML 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
CPHL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.07%)
DCL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
DGKC 207.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
FCCL 56.02 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
GCIL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.71%)
HUBC 164.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.27%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.37%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
MLCF 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
NBP 152.41 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (2.68%)
PAEL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (8.46%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.74%)
POWER 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PPL 178.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.53%)
PREMA 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.96%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.82%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.53%)
TREET 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,558 Increased By 939.8 (0.63%)
KSE30 45,524 Increased By 276.6 (0.61%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vladimir Putin says ‘understandings’ reached at Alaska summit open way to peace in Ukraine

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 11:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that “understandings” he reached with US President Donald Trump at a summit in August opened a way to peace in Ukraine, which he would discuss with leaders attending a regional summit in China.

Kyiv and its Western allies call Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022 an imperial war of conquest to annex territory, though Russia says it is special military operation aimed to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation forum in the city of Tianjin, hosted by President Xi Jinping.

“We highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told the forum.

“The understandings reached at the recent Russia–US meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal.”

He said he had already detailed to Xi on Sunday the achievements of his talks with Trump and the work “already underway” to resolve the conflict and would provide more detail in two-way meetings with the Chinese leader and others.

“For the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis must be addressed.”

Part of the source of the conflict “lies in the ongoing attempts by the West to bring Ukraine into NATO”, Putin reiterated.

NATO US President Donald Trump Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Comments

200 characters

Vladimir Putin says ‘understandings’ reached at Alaska summit open way to peace in Ukraine

Afghanistan earthquake kills 622 with more than 1,500 injured

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan government helicopter crash kills five: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Pezeshkian review bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range as rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Read more stories