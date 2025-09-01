BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
Sports

Djokovic makes Grand Slam history with commanding US Open win

  • The victory also moves Djokovic into his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final, extending his all-time record, and keeps alive his pursuit of a record 25th major title
Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2025 08:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic made history at the age of 38 on Sunday after his 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in the last 16 of the U.S. Open saw him become the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams in a single season.

The victory also moves Djokovic into his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final, extending his all-time record, and keeps alive his pursuit of a record 25th major title.

Djokovic dominated from the opening game, breaking the 35-year-old German’s serve six times during the 109-minute match.

“I don’t know how many more I’m going to have, so obviously each one is very special and I want to thank all you guys for being present here tonight,” Djokovic said after the victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Struff, ranked number 144 in the world, had defeated two seeded players to reach his first US Open fourth round but was unable to put any serious pressure on the seventh seed.

Struff leaves the tournament with the second-highest ace count in the men’s draw at 66 but he landed less than half of his first serves in the match and with his most potent weapon misfiring, Djokovic duly prospered.

The four-times Flushing Meadows champion was near untouchable on serve, firing 12 aces while winning 79% of first-serve points.

Osaka, Gauff welcome US Open ‘deja vu’ in fourth-round dream match for fans

“It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance in the last round and also tonight,” said Djokovic.

“I just saw the stats, I out-served one of the guys that had the most aces during the tournament this year, so that’s a great stat. Obviously, that helps make my life easier on the court.”

Djokovic, who required some treatment from the physio on his right shoulder and forearm during the match, next faces American Taylor Fritz.

